Home movie trailer: Indrans-starrer promises to be a light-hearted and relatable family film

Amazon Prime Video unveiled the intriguing trailer of the recently announced Malayalam family drama #Home.

The almost 3-minute long video opens with the humble, technology-challenged father played by Indrans who struggles to bond with his grown-up sons. And soon we see him engrossed in the world of social media.

Veteran Actor Indrans who plays the role of Oliver Twist said, “I could completely relate to Oliver’s character. Just like him, I am not comfortable with technology and social media in real life. What really appealed to me about #Home is that it highlights the generation gap between parents and their children. The film is a contemporary and simple take on the most relatable issue that families deal with these days; that of a father trying hard to be his son’s best friend and to be a part of his world, while overcoming some hurdles, in this case- technology. The film is like a breath of fresh air that will keep viewers emotionally engrossed till the very end.” Talking about the happy collaboration once again with Vijay Babu, Indrans said, “Vijay Babu and I go back a long way and I have always enjoyed working with him. Reuniting with him for #Home was truly a homecoming experience.”

#Home is written and directed by Rojin Thomas, produced by Vijay Babu and presents a versatile cast including Indrans and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead; along with Vijay Babu, Manju Pillai, Naslen, Kainakary Thankaraj, KPAC Lalitha, Srikanth Murali, Johny Antony, Pauly Wilson, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Anoop Menon, Aju Varghese, Kiran Aravindhakshan, Chithra and Priyanka Nair in pivotal roles.

Produced under the banner of Friday Film House, the film promises to be an extremely relevant and relatable story set in current times. #Home touted to be a light-hearted family film is set to premiere globally and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 19th August and will be available across 240 countries and territories.