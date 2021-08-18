The stars of the Malayalam cinema industry gathered for the general body meeting of AMMA on the auspicious first day of the Malayalam month of Chingam. A few decisions were taken and new projects were introduced at the meeting which was attended by a handful of actors. Onam kit that contains sixty items were distributed to the cinema workers who are financially struggling. A project which donates mobile phones to underprivileged students to attend online classes was also flagged off. The event was inaugurated by superstar Mohanlal.

Meanwhile, every eye was on the actresses who graced the occasion in traditional kasavu sarees and stylish outfits.

Namitha Pramod, Anusree, Malavika, Krishnapraba and Rachana Narayanankutty had attended the meeting.

President Mohanlal said that AMMA is an organization that does lots of charitable work and that no one recognizes their efforts. He added that the actors were doing such charitable activities despite going through severe financial struggle.

“Filming should resume soon as we have to make our financial foundation stronger. I wish that we could do lots of good things in the future too,” said Mohanlal.

Tabs were donated to children who didn’t have any means to attend online classes under the Oppam Ammayum project.

AMMA had distributed 100 tabs in association with Phone 4 to students from poor families.

A YouTube channel too was started to share information about AMMA and to communicate with the people. Onakodi (Hand loom set mundu, handloom saree, dhoti) was presented to a few elderly members including veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma.

The office-bearers said that Onam kit would be gifted to senior actors like Jagathy Sreekumar and KPAC Lalitha at their homes.

Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Aju Varghese, Babu Antony and Manoj K Jayan had addressed the gathering Mohanlal thanked everyone and left the venue early as he was busy with filming commitments. Meanwhile, actor Sidhique said that many actors couldn’t attend the meeting as it was convened at short notice.