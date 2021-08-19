Malayalam
Mohanlal and Mammootty to receive UAE's Golden Visa

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 19, 2021 08:40 AM IST Updated: August 19, 2021 09:31 AM IST
Top Malayalam film actors Mammotty and Mohanlal have been selected for the UAE's Golden Visas.

Golden Visa, a long-term residence visa introduced by the UAE government in 2019, allows the recipients to live and work in the Emirates without the need of a national sponsor for 10 years, and will be renewed automatically.

This is the first time that the UAE government is bestowing the coveted recognition to actors from the Malayalam film industry.

Earlier, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt were given this visa.

Both Mammootty and Mohanlal are expected to receive the special visa in the coming days. 

The golden visa is given to investors, doctors, engineers and artists who have made significant contributions to their field. 

