Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Ranveer, Alia start shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 20, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have commenced shooting for the first schedule of their upcoming film "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani", directed by Karan Johar.

Ranveer on Friday morning posted a video on Instagram. The clip features some behind-the-scenes of the shoot, script reading sessions and the location set up.

The video begins with Karan saying: "Rocky aur rani bilkul taiyyar hai. Chaliye karte hai unke prem kahaani ki shuruat. Lights, camera, action."

RELATED ARTICLES

As the clip ends, "Schedule one. Shooting begins" is seen written.

Ranveer captioned it: "Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani (The unique story of Rocky and Rani has begun. So give us your love and blessings and join us in this journey)."

Alia shared the same video and captioned it: "Too many feels to fit in a caption #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK."

The film has a star-studded cast comprising Ranveer and Alia, along with veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Other details about the film are still under wraps.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.