The flashback scene of #HOME was inspired by my father’s real-life story: Rojin Thomas

Ever since its release, the Amazon Prime original #Home has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Starring Indrans and Sreeanth Bhasi in the lead roles, #Home has become the talk of the town because of its relatable story and powerful performances by the cast.

While the film’s universally appealing storyline has been a major talk point, the fans can’t stop gushing about the surprising inside story of the film. Just like the character which hestitated to trust his father's story, the audience too had apprehensions regarding the flashback sequences in the movie.

And now, director Rojin Thomas himself revealed that the film’s climax was inspired by his father’s personal experience.

He said, “The flashback scene, where Indrans narrates his extraordinary story to his son, is inspired by my father. It was a true story. It happened when he was about 15 years or 16 years old. So, one day he called me on Skype and asked me to narrate the script that I was working on. He then narrated this story where he helps a woman reach the hospital on time. So, yes, it was a real story. In my 25 years with him, I never heard it from him till that moment. It was a true story.”

Rojin's mother and father

Written and directed by Rojin Thomas, #Home is the story of a technologically challenged father (played by Indrans), who is trying his best to adapt to the fast-changing world and connect with his mobile-obsessed sons played by Sreenath Bhasi and Naslen.

#Home focuses on a socially relevant and appealing theme with a light-hearted and beautiful narrative. It is now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and is available across 240 countries and territories.