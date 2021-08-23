Malayalam
Lucifer Telugu remake: Chiranjeevi film titled Godfather, first look poster out

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 23, 2021 10:21 AM IST
As megastar Chiranjeevi's fans celebrated his birthday on Sunday, the team of his upcoming film announced that the Telugu film tentatively titled 'Chiru153' will be called 'Godfather'.

It is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam action movie 'Lucifer', which was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The film's first poster was also revealed along with the title. In the poster you can see the silhouette of a man dressed in formals and a hat. Directed by the award-winning Mohan Raja, who's better known for his Tamil films, 'Godfather' went into production recently.

Details of the film are still under wraps. Raja has also written the screenplay. Its music is being composed by Thaman. 

