Nazriya Nazim pens a lovely note for husband Fahadh Faasil on 7th wedding anniversary

Popular Malayalam film actors Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. The actress who is quite active on social media platform took to Instagram and shared a sweet note.

Also sharing an adorable video of herself getting a piggyback ride from her husband, she thanked him for always carrying her whenever she was ready to quit.

Sharing the video, Nazriya wrote, “Happy anniversary Shanu !! What can I saylucckkkyyy boy! To u carrying me around on all our trips when I quit walking and all the adventures we got in store to explore..Everything with u.So no escape we are a team no matter what!!! happy 7 to us! And a very very happy Onam guys (sic).”

Recently, Fahadh revealed how he proposed to Nazriya Nazim through a handwritten note. In the statement, Fahadh wrote, “7 years of Bangalore days bring back so many good memories. Falling head over heels for Nazriya, beginning of my journey with her. I asked her out over a handwritten letter and slipped a ring along (sic).”

On celebrating seven years of marriage with his wife, Fahadh wrote, “We have been married for seven years. Even now when I leave the TV remote in the bathroom, she asks with the same conviction, ‘Who do you think you are?’ 7 years of Bangalore days have given me a bit more than what I deserve (sic).”

Nazriya and Fahadh met on the sets of the film Bangalore Days and fell in love. They got engaged on January 20, 2014, and got married on August 21, the same year.