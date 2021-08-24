Chuzhal wins prestigious award at the Cannes World Film Festival

Malayalam movie Chuzhal has made the Indian cinema industry proud at the renowned Cannes World Film Festival. The film directed by Biju Mani has won the award for the best picture in the Best Supernatural movie category.

Chuzhal, bankrolled by Nisha Maheshwaran for the banner of Nakshatra Productions, is penned and directed by debutant Biju Mani. The film has won the prestigious honor at the Cannes Film Festival while it has been successfully streaming in the regional OTT platforms like Neestream and Saina Play Online.

Earlier, the film has also won laurels in the best screenplay and best horror thriller categories at the Port Blair International Film Festival that was held in Andaman.

RJ Nilja, Abin Mary, Sreenath Gopinath, Gazal Ahamad and Sanju Prabhakar have starred in this horror mystery thriller. Moreover, veteran actor Jafar Idukki too essays a pivotal role in this movie.

The camera is cranked by Sajid Nassar and the background score is composed by Hisham Wahab. Meanwhile, Amarnath has done the editing.