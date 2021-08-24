Jai Ho OTT platform to give theatre experience for Malayalees

Though the Covid pandemic adversely affected the entire film industry, it was the theatre business in particular that took the hardest hit. With cinema halls closed, film enthusiasts turned to OTT platforms, thereby causing a shift in people's viewing habit. Several new OTT platforms were introduced during the pandemic and the latest is 'Jai Ho' which gives online theatre experience.

‘Jai Ho’ OTT platform started streaming entertainment programs from July 15, 2021. The leaders behind the project are film producer Jeevan Nazar, script writers Nishad Koya and Muhammed Salman. 'Jai Ho' was started to help the film industry which suffered a huge loss due to the pandemic.

The unique feature of 'Jai Ho' is all the rights of a film released in this OTT platform will be entrusted with the film producer itself. The platform will share 70 per cent of the profit to the film producer. The producer will have all the rights to withdraw the film from the OTT platform whenever he/she wants. If the producer has the opportunity to release the film in other platforms, theatre or wherever he/she wants, the film could be withdrawn.

Apart from other OTT platforms, there are no subscription fee for 'Jai Ho'. If anyone wants to watch a movie, they can pay the amount for the ticket, similar to that of a theatre. The customers can watch the movie till five days.

The ticket rate for each film will be decided by the film producer. This venture of 'Jai Ho' will help those who are not able to screen their films yet, those films having no star value and others who are working in film industry. 'Jai Ho' streams films, web series, short films and documentaries.