A big gift from people of Kerala: Mammootty, Mohanlal on receiving Golden Visa from UAE govt

Malayalam actors Mohanlal and Mammootty received the Golden Visas from the United Arab Emirate's Government on Monday.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, greeted the stars and presented them with the Golden Visa.

Showing the visa stamp and passport, Mohanlal thanked NRI business baron MA Yusuffali and said, “Yusuffali has made a lot of contributions for the development of Kerala and he has helped in getting us this one too. There are a lot of benefits for the visa and we consider it as an honour. They (UAE authorities) said that they will give us opportunities in promoting our industry. It is a great thing that they are making this gesture at a time like this.”

Meanwhile, Mammootty thanked the people of Kerala and showing his passport, he said, “We are happy to receive it. We consider it as a big gift from Malayalis and people of Kerala. If you were not there, we wouldn’t have reached here,” Mammootty added.

In a video shared by Mohanlal on his social media pages, the two actors were seen spending some time at the Abu Dhabi office along with Yusuffali.

The Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa. It is issued for five or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.