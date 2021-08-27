Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Vijay, Taapsee share first look of 'Annabelle Sethupathi'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 27, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu unveiled the first look of their upcoming Tamil film 'Annabelle Sethupathi' on Thursday.

The horror comedy is directed by Deepak Sundarajan.

In the first look, Vijay is seen dressed up in royal clothes, as Taapsee has a more British look.

RELATED ARTICLES

Vijay uploaded the first look on his Instagram and wrote: "Here it is. First look of Annabelle Sethupathi."

Taapsee also uploaded the same posters and wrote: "Coz sometimes one life is not enough to see it all".

'Annabelle Sethupathi' also stars Radhikaa Sarathkumar and Rajendra Prasad.

The movie, which was shot in Jaipur, will have a direct OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. It will start streaming from September 17.

The movie, which will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, has been titled 'Annabelle Rathore' in Hindi.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.