Vijay, Taapsee share first look of 'Annabelle Sethupathi'

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu unveiled the first look of their upcoming Tamil film 'Annabelle Sethupathi' on Thursday.

The horror comedy is directed by Deepak Sundarajan.

In the first look, Vijay is seen dressed up in royal clothes, as Taapsee has a more British look.

Vijay uploaded the first look on his Instagram and wrote: "Here it is. First look of Annabelle Sethupathi."

Taapsee also uploaded the same posters and wrote: "Coz sometimes one life is not enough to see it all".

'Annabelle Sethupathi' also stars Radhikaa Sarathkumar and Rajendra Prasad.

The movie, which was shot in Jaipur, will have a direct OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. It will start streaming from September 17.

The movie, which will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, has been titled 'Annabelle Rathore' in Hindi.