Nani's 'Tuck Jagadish' to release digitally on Sept 10

Telugu actor Nani announced on Friday that his much-awaited film 'Tuck Jagadish' will release digitally on Amazon Prime Video on September 10.

The actor took to Instagram to share the announcement with a teaser video of 'Tuck Jagadish'.

With Nani in the lead, the film stars Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

'Tuck Jagadish' is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens.

The film's music is composed by S. Thaman, with cinematography by Prasad Murella and editing by Prawin Pudi.

The film's release was delayed due to ongoing rise of Covid cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and subsequently, the makers opted for a direct OTT release, forgoing the theatrical release.