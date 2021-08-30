Malayalam
Prabhas, Pooja's new 'Radhe Shyam' poster unveiled on Janmashtami

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 30, 2021 02:19 PM IST
A new poster featuring actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde from their upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' has been unveiled on the occasion of Janmashtami on Monday.

In the poster, Prabhas looks dapper in a suave tuxedo and Pooja is sporting a breathtaking ball gown. The actress is seen playing a piano while the actor is standing next to her and looking at her lovingly.

Director Radha Krishna Kumar said: "We have worked very hard and left no stone unturned in ensuring that we bring audiences a theatrical experience they won't forget."

He added: "'Radhe Shyam' comes to theatres on January 14, 2022 and we are so excited to present the poster of the film on a special day like Janmashtami."

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and has been shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

