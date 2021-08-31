Malayalam
Entertainment

Actress and TV star Alina Padikkal marries Rohit

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 31, 2021 07:22 AM IST Updated: August 31, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Malayalam actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Alina Padikkal got married to her longtime boyfriend Rohit Nair, on Monday, August 30. The close-knit ceremony was held at a hotel in Kozhikode.

The wedding was held as per Hindu rituals. Pictures from the wedding ceremony have surfaced online and have gone viral.

She looked stunning in a traditional saree while Rohit was spotted in a creme kurta.

It ws during a TV show that Alina first shared the news of getting engaged to her boyfriend Rohit. "It was during Bigg Boss that I have revealed that I was in a relationship. But, I was sure that we will get married only if my parents agree.  Finally, my parents have agreed. My fiance is Rohit P Nair, professionally an engineer, who is doing a business now. He is from Kozhikode, a foodie and one who loves bikes just like me. Rohit is a Hindu and ours will be an inter-caste marriage," she said during the show.

The duo were in a relationship for almost 6 years. They got engaged earlier this year in January. 

A day ago, the families of the couple hosted mehendi and haldi ceremonies and Alina Padikkal looked every bit gorgeous in the pictures. The bride-to-be shared a few photos of her looks from both events on her social media handle.

