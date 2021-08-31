Actress and TV star Alina Padikkal marries Rohit

Malayalam actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Alina Padikkal got married to her longtime boyfriend Rohit Nair, on Monday, August 30. The close-knit ceremony was held at a hotel in Kozhikode.

The wedding was held as per Hindu rituals. Pictures from the wedding ceremony have surfaced online and have gone viral.

She looked stunning in a traditional saree while Rohit was spotted in a creme kurta.

It ws during a TV show that Alina first shared the news of getting engaged to her boyfriend Rohit. "It was during Bigg Boss that I have revealed that I was in a relationship. But, I was sure that we will get married only if my parents agree. Finally, my parents have agreed. My fiance is Rohit P Nair, professionally an engineer, who is doing a business now. He is from Kozhikode, a foodie and one who loves bikes just like me. Rohit is a Hindu and ours will be an inter-caste marriage," she said during the show.

The duo were in a relationship for almost 6 years. They got engaged earlier this year in January.

A day ago, the families of the couple hosted mehendi and haldi ceremonies and Alina Padikkal looked every bit gorgeous in the pictures. The bride-to-be shared a few photos of her looks from both events on her social media handle.