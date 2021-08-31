Alphonse Puthren's next with Prithviraj and Nayanthara titled Gold

Alphonse Puthren is ready to kick-start his next. The upcoming film which has Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara in the lead has been titled Gold.

Interestingly, the film will be produced jointly by Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

The film will also see actor Ajmal Ameer in pivotal role. In an Instagram live, Ajmal talked about the movie revealing that the film will be similar to Alphonse's earlier flick Neram.

It is also said that Gold will entirely be shot outside Kerala and the makers are planning to start shooting the film by mid-September as Prithviraj wraps up his directorial Bro Daddy.

Last year, Alphonse announced that he will be teaming up with Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara for Paattu but things didn't work out and he decided to move on with the movie Gold.