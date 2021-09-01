Malayalam
Mazhavil Manorama wins 4 State Television Awards

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 01, 2021 09:02 PM IST Updated: September 01, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala state television awards were announced on Wednesday.

Mazhavil Manorama’s Marimayam was chosen as the best comedy show. 

Actor Saleem Hassan, who plays one of the characters in the show, received special mention.

Actress Shalu Kurian won the second best actress for the show Aksharathettu, aired on Mazhavil Manorama. Ambuti won the best dubbing artiste for the serial.

Jayji Mathew of Manorama News won the best news cameraman award.

The awards have been bestowed by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy since 1998 on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs.

