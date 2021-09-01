Malayalam
S J Sinu back with another family action thriller, 'Theru' title poster out

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 01, 2021 07:23 AM IST Updated: September 01, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Director S J Sinu is back again and this time with the title poster of his sophomore film 'Theru'. It will be the next film of Amith Chakalakkal in lead after 'Djibouti'.

The poster,  released through social media, showcases a chessboard and a rook as well as police cap, handcuffs and a pistol invoke a mysterious aura. The poster hints that the movie will be about the fight of the protagonist against the law and law enforcers.

Thhis poster has been released amid the buzz created by the  'Djibouti' trailer, which is trending in social media and hitting a million views in 6 hours.

Many celebrities from the Malayalam Film Industry has shared the title poster. The film is an action thriller set on a family story.

The shooting of the film will commence from September 1 following all the Covid-19 protocols.
The  cast includes actors Baburaj, Kalabhavan Shajon, Vijaya Raghavan, Sanju Sivram, Prasanth Alexander, Sreejith Ravi, Azees Nedumangad, Shafeeq, Sminu Sijo, Riya Saira and RJ Nilja.

