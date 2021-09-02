Tuck Jagadish trailer: Nani back with mixed bag of emotional moments

The trailer of the Telugu film 'Tuck Jagadish', which is set for world premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 10, was released here on Wednesday.

The Telugu family drama starring Nani in the lead will be available to audiences across the world on Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer was launched at a glittering event in the presence of Nani and Ritu Varma, who plays the female lead, and other members of the cast and crew.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie has been produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens.

Jagapathi Babu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Thiruveer, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Devadarshini and Daniel Balaji are some of the other actors.

Set in Andhra Pradesh, the film narrates the life and journey of Jagadish Naidu (played by Nani) as he traverses through the ups and downs in his family life, thereby highlighting the special bond and conflicts between siblings in his closely-knit joint family.

The movie has a mixed bag of emotional moments, action sequences and music, making it a complete family entertainer.

"The film is an intense family drama. It's all about an emotionally rich family relationship," said Nani.

The actor also described 'Tuck Jagdish' as nostalgic.

"It's like the movies we have grown watching and we were missing. It has been long since stories of sibling rivalry, their complex relationship and sensitive family have been handled. We have not seen such a movie in the last 15-20 years," the actor said.

He was all praise for director Shiva for deftly handling the story of emotional relationship. Nani said while family emotions have been the strength of Shiva, 'Tuck Jagdish' has taken this to the next level.

Shiva is confident that the audiences would like the movie being released on Ganesh Chaturthi.

"At Amazon Prime Video, we strongly believe that local stories have the potential to become global blockbusters and 'Tuck Jagadish' is a great example of that. I'm sure this family drama, which presents a beautiful mix of heartfelt emotions, comedy and action, will resonate with the audiences around the world," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head (Content), Amazon Prime Video, India.