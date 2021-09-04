Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Meghana and Chiranjeevi Sarja's son named Raayan Raj Sarja

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 04, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja's son has finally been named. 

Meghana Raj took to Instagram on September 2 to share a video in which she promised to announce her son's name. 

As promised, Meghana Raj took to Instagram on Friday to share a video, along with the name of her son. The video shows that her son has been named Rayan Raj Sarja. She captioned the video, "The name is.... (sic)."In an adorable video, Meghana revealed that her son's name is Raayan Raj Sarja. 

RELATED ARTICLES

The video is a compilation of clippings from her and Chiranjeevi Sarja's Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies.

Meghana Raj welcomed baby boy, Jr Chiru on October 22, 2020. His father Chiranjeevi Sarja died five months before his son's arrival due to heart attack.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.