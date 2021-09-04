Meghana and Chiranjeevi Sarja's son named Raayan Raj Sarja

Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja's son has finally been named.

Meghana Raj took to Instagram on September 2 to share a video in which she promised to announce her son's name.

As promised, Meghana Raj took to Instagram on Friday to share a video, along with the name of her son. The video shows that her son has been named Rayan Raj Sarja. She captioned the video, "The name is.... (sic)."In an adorable video, Meghana revealed that her son's name is Raayan Raj Sarja.

The video is a compilation of clippings from her and Chiranjeevi Sarja's Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies.

Meghana Raj welcomed baby boy, Jr Chiru on October 22, 2020. His father Chiranjeevi Sarja died five months before his son's arrival due to heart attack.