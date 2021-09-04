Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Seema Biswas' Malayalam movie 'Idam' to be screened on Neestream

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 04, 2021 10:20 AM IST Updated: September 04, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Seema Biswas' Malayalam movie 'Idam' will be releasing on Neestream from September 4. The film's screenplay and direction is by Jaya Rose Raj, who also doubles up as the producer.

The film moves on from the 70th birthday of the protagonist when her sons decide to sell the ancestral property and further depicts the events unfolding thereafter.

Focus is set on the loneliness faced by old people, especially women, in modern society. The film also introspects the conflicts faced by an old woman, tossed between love, selflessness and will.  

RELATED ARTICLES

Seema Biswas, Harish Perady and Anil Nedumangad are in the lead roles. Editing is by Manoj Kannoth, while cinematography is by Pratap P Nair.

Earlier Seema Biswas won the best actress award at the Ottawa India Film Festival in Canada in June.

The film, shot in Thiruvananthapuram, had its world premiere at the New York Film Festival in May 2019 and was later screened at the New Jersey Film Festival.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.