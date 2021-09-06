Malayalam
It's official! Tovino's Minnal Murali opts for an OTT release

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 06, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Minnal Murali, one of the most awaited Malayalam films of the year, will have a digital debut. The film starring Tovino Thomas as a superhero will premiere worldwide on Netflix.

Produced by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters, Minnal Murali movie is directed by Basil Joseph.

The film is all set to premiere simultaneously in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Sharing his excitement about the film, director Basil Joseph, in a statement said: “We wanted to create a superhero that people could relate to and connect with on an emotional level. Though the essence of a superhero movie is the action, our genuine efforts were focused on having a strong narrative that could stand on its own while backing the action. The film is going to be a really exciting one and I am looking forward to the release. It has been a dream project for the entire team and I am glad that the film is releasing on Netflix.”

Tovino Thomas excitedly shared, “I’ve been attached and committed to the character of Minnal Murali from the very beginning. I spent all my time communicating with my director to ensure the best possible outcome and immense amounts of work went into creating Minnal Murali. I’ve learnt a lot and I’m grateful that during these strange times, people can still appreciate cinema from the comfort of their homes through Netflix. I hope everyone who watches the film loves Minnal Murali just as much as I do.”

The cinematography is done by Sameer Thahir (who directed Chappa Kurishu) and the music is by Shaan Rahman.

The release date is yet to be announced.

