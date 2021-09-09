Miya shares beautiful pics of son Luca from his baptism

Actress Miya's son Luca was baptised at a church in Kottayam recently. The actress took to Instagram to share some photos from the baptism ceremony.

Little Luca looked cute as mom and dad Miya and Ashwin posed for pics with him.

The three of them were spotted in white outfits and looked adorable.

A video highlight was also shared by the actress.

Recently, Miya had also shared a glimpse from their Onam celebration. It was their first Onam with baby Luca.

Miya George tied the knot with businessman Ashwin Philip on September 12, 2020. The wedding was an intimate ceremony with less than 50 people in attendance following the pandemic protocols.

On the work front, Miya was last seen in the Malayalam thriller Guardian. She is awaiting the release of actor Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra.