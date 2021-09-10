Malayalam
The Matrix Resurrections trailer: Keanu Reeves back in action with a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 10, 2021 07:44 AM IST
After the announcement of The Matrix: Resurrections in 2019, the first trailer of the movie is finally out.

From the trailer, it seems that both Neo, played by Keanu Reeves, and Trinity, essayed by Carrie-Anne Moss are back as they have forgotten what happened in The Matrix trilogy.

The trailer introduces us to some other-worldly action sequences along with an appearance of Priyanka Chopra. She can be seen reading the book Alice In Wonderland: Through The Looking Glass in the trailer.

The movie brings back Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt from the original trilogy. 

The Matrix Resurrections is directed by Lana Wachowski, who helmed the first three Matrix movies along with sister Lilly Wachowski.

The fourth movie in the Matrix franchise hits theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22.

