Suspense thriller 'Koora' now streaming on Neestream

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 11, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

A campus suspense thriller movie 'Koora' has been released on Neestream. The screenplay and direction is by Vaisagh Jojan which tells the story of Varthik and Jency Jaison.

While Varthik is a student in one of the campuses of Chennai, he one day happens to see an extraordinary sight in the college library. He witnesses Jency Jaison, a college senior in a mysterious situation.

Newcomer Keerthi Anand plays the central character Jency in the film which promises to be one of the boldest female character that Malayalam cinema has seen over the years.

Thirty newcomers, including the hero and heroine, are introduced in the movie.

The major casts includes Prof Shobindran, Sandesh Sathyan, Aparna Menon, Sageetha Jaya, Subhiksha, Dhyan Dev, Shaiju P Olavanna, Sreeja Anand.

The film is produced under the banner of Jojan Cinemas.

