Shilpa Shetty spotted at Ganesh visarjan with Raj Kundra's parents

For Shilpa Shetty, the turmoil in her personal life did not prove to be a dampener on the festivities. This was evident as the actress performed the Ganpati visarjan ritual with her family and friends the other day.

The actress looked beautiful in a floral dress as she twinned with daughter Samisha, while her son wore a kurta of the same pattern and colour. Her mom and parents-in-law were also present. It is to be noted that Shilpa's husband, Raj Kundra, is in jail in connection with his alleged role in porn apps case.

Giving a glimpse into the visarjan ceremony, Shilpa shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "With a heavy heart, we bid farewell to our dearest GANNU RAJA and we will eagerly await his arrival next year! (sic)," followed by a heart emoji.

A Ganapati devotee, Shilpa Shetty Kundra had been welcoming Ganpati home for the past 11 years.

On Ganesh Chathurthi, she had shared a picture with son Viaan and daughter Samisha and wrote, “May Bappa’s grace help you overcome all your hurdles and obstacles.”

Recently, reports were rife stating Shilpa Shetty is planning to file for divorce from husband Raj Kundra. Nothing official has been made regardingthe same.