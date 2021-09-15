'Alice in Panchalinadu' to release on Neestream

Heist thriller 'Alice in Panchalinadu', directed by Sudhin Vamattam, will release on Neestream on September 16.

The plot revolves around Alice, a Delhi resident who visits her ancestral home in Panchalinadu, a village in Idukki infamous for being a hub of robberies, and the intriguing turn of events that follow.

Bollywood model Kamiya Alawat plays the titular role, while Ajay Mathew, who starred in films like King Liar and Take Off, plays the male lead.

Ponnamma Babu, Anil Murali and Kalabhavan Jayakumar, among others, are part of the cast.

Shot in the lush green backdrop of Idukki, P Sukumar has handled the cinematography of Alice in Panchalinadu, while Arun V Sajeev has written the story and screenplay. Unni Malayi has edited the movie.