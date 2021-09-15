Malayalam
M Night Shyamalan's 'Old' gets a release date in India

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 15, 2021 07:53 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Indian-origin Hollywood filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller mystery film 'Old' is all set to release theatrically in India on September 17.

It will be released in English and Hindi.

'Old' is based on the graphic novel 'Sandcastle' by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters.

The plot of 'Old' revolves around a family that heads to a tropical vacation on a beach that they discover online. Soon, they realise that they are getting rapidly older which is causing them to reduce their entire life in a glimpse and there's no way for them to escape this mysterious beach.

The movie stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Rufus Sewell, Kathleen Chalfant, Alexa Swinton, Nolan River, Kylie Begley, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Emun Elliott, Alex Wolff, Ken Leung, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Vicky Krieps and Nikki Amuka-Bird.

