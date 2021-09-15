Yet to get over the shock: Nisha Sarang on demise of Juhi Rustagi’s mother

Young actress Juhi Rustagi has impressed the mini screen audience as the lovable Lechu in the super hit sit com Uppum Mulakum. Recently, her mother Bhagyalakshmi had passed away in an accident. Bhagyalekshmi was 56 years old. She was riding on a scooter with her son when a lorry hit them from behind. Bhagyalakshmi died on the spot. Juhi had lost her father Raghuveer Saran Rustagi when she was studying in school. After her father’s sudden demise, it was Bhagyalaekshmi who had taken care of Juhi and her brother Chirag.

Actress Nisha Sarang who played Juhi’s mother in the sit com remembers Bhagyalakshmi as a loving mother who never complained. The actress opened up to Vanitha Online about some memories of Bhagyalakshmi. She says that Bhagyalekshmi had high hopes for her children. “Juhi’s mother used to lovingly call her ‘gudiya’. She would always accompany Juhi to the sets. She spoke to me a lot and opened up about everything. She was a person with lots of dreams. She would always speak about her son who was studying for engineering. Her biggest dream was for her son to complete his studies well and earn a good job. She used to call me Nishamme. I still can’t believe the news of her unexpected demise,” says Nisha.

Last meeting

Nisha says she had met Bhagyalakshmi four days before the latter had died in the accident. She had accompanied her daughter to the sets of a recent TV program in which Nisha and Juhi had acted together. Nisha recalls that she was really happy to meet Bhagyalakshmi after a long time. They spoke a lot and enjoyed meals together.

“I haven’t been able to sleep for the last two days. The scenes of her funeral come to my mind whenever I close my eyes,” says Nisha.

It was Bhagyalakshmi who used to keep Nisha’s bag on the sets of Uppum Mulakum. “She took my bag even when we met last time. When she returned the bag, she told Ganga, the mother of the child artist who plays the role of Parukutty that it was she who always kept my bag safely. I could feel love when she called me Nishamme. I still can’t forget the moments that I had shared with her. My body shakes when I am speaking about her even now. It pains me that I won’t be able to hear her voice anymore,” Nisha expresses her grief.

Devastated daughter

“My heart broke when Juhi looked at me when I went to see Bhagyalakshmi for the last time. She used to say that Juhi loves me more than her. All those words came to my mind when I was there. I was in shock even after I came back. Even though my children tried to calm me down, I haven’t been able to sleep for the last two days. This is a death that has devastated everyone,” Nisha says.

The accident happened in front of HPCL in the Airport – Seaport road at around 11.45 am on 11 September. The tanker lorry that came from behind hit the scooter on which Bhagyalakshmi and her son were travelling. The lorry ran over her body and killed her on spot.