Prithviraj receives UAE's Golden Visa

Prithviraj Sukumaran is the latest Malayalam actor to have received the prestigious Golden Visa from the UAE government.

The actor is fourth Mollywood celeb after Mohanlal, Mammootty and Tovino who has been granted the UAE’s Golden Visa by Emirates officials. Prithviraj took to Instagram to share pictures of the officials handing him the Golden Visa.

The Golden Visa program was introduced in 2019 by the UAE government. It allows the recipient to live and work in the nation without a national sponsor. The visa is valid for 10 years.

Sharing the post, he also referred that he is now all set to join the shoot of his upcoming movie 'Gold' which is currently rolling in Kochi. The film directed by Alphonse Puthren also stars Nayanthara.