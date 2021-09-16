Malayalam
Hrithik reveals living in 'rented house' after fan spots a flaw

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 16, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Actor Hrithik Roshan made a surprising revelation while replying to a fan, who spotted a patch of damp wall in his latest picture on social media.

On Wednesday, Hrithik shared a photograph from his breakfast date with his mother Pinky Roshan. The "War" actor's camera focus was on his mother while he was taking a mirror selfie.

He captioned the image: "On a lazy breakfast date with my mum... It's a good morning...Sunday feels on Wednesday are best. Now go give your mom a hug." However, it was the wall that caught everyone's attention.

A fan wrote: "Gaur se dekhiye Hrithik Roshan ke ghar me silan (Look closely, there's a damp wall in Hrithik Roshan's house)." 

To which, Hrithik replied: "Filhaal ghar bhi rent par hai. Apna ghar le raha hu bahut jald (Right now I am living in a rented apartment. I am buying my own house soon)".

The "Super 30" star then gave another reply, but this time it was a funny one.

He added: "Aur seelan nahi hoga toh seelan ko theek karne ka mazaa kaise aayega bhai? (If there is no dampness, how will we enjoy the process of fixing it?)".

Hrithik is currently prepping for his next "Fighter" which also stars Deepika Padukone.

'Fighter' will be India's first-ever aerial action genre film. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be shot using the latest technology and filming techniques.

'Fighter' is slated for release in 2022.

