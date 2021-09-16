Malayalam
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' shoot resumes

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 16, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Actor Vijay Deverakonda updated his fans on Wednesday about his much-awaited Hindi debut film 'Liger'.

The actor, whose character is a boxer in the film, uploaded a picture from the sets, where he seems to be taking a breather in-between shots.

Vijay captioned the tweet as: "BLOOD. SWEAT. VIOLENCE. #LIGER Shoot Resumes."

The shooting of the film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh, was stopped due to growing cases of Covid-19.

Now, that the shoots have resumed, the makers have decided to finish the production soon.

'Liger', which also stars actress Ananya Panday, will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

