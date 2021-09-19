Malayalam
Amazon Prime Video announces premiere of Prithviraj-starrer 'Bhramam'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 19, 2021 09:18 PM IST
Amazon Prime Video on Sunday announced the release of the Prithviraj starrer Malayalam crime thriller, 'Bhramam'. The film will start streaming from October 7, 2021 in India.

Bhramam features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead along with an ensemble of talented actors including Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Sudheer Karamana and Mamta Mohandas in key roles.

Directed by Ravi K Chandran who is also helming cinematography in the film, the Malayalam rendition is produced under the banner of AP International and Viacom18 Studios.

The Malayalam remake of Bollywood film 'Andhadhun' dwells on the dualities of a pianist who pretends to be blind, essayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. His musical journey gets interlaced with suspense, inspiration, confusion and drama as he gets embroiled in a murder mystery. As the plot thickens and a set of bizarre events unfold, wit and survival create the fabric of the film coupled with a stellar background score by musician Jakes Bejoy.

Commenting on the film’s premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Director Ravi K Chandran added, “I am delighted to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video for this interesting project. Taking the scale of production a notch higher than the original, some unique elements of drama and humour have been weaved in Bhramam along with a heady punch of music that discerningly fits into the narrative. I am happy that we have managed to push the envelope further in terms of cinematography and have brought our creative vision to life with such a nuanced storyline and hopefully, along with a talented team, we have been able to put together a film that will leave the audiences thoroughly entertained.”

