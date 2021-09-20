Malayalam
Vignesh Shivan turns 36, Nayanthara throws surprise party

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 20, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recently turned 36. On the occasion, Nayanthara surprised her beau with a party in celebration.

Vignesh took to Instagram to thank his ladylove for the party and to all his fans.

Sharing pictures from the birthday bash, Vignesh wrote, “Thank you #Thangamey for the pleasant surprise birthday and the unmatchable gift of your presence in my life !!! Thank you dearest friends for your love n blessings as always #TwoTwoTwo song coming 2 you in a short while from now (sic).”

The pics saw both Nayans and Vignesh in matching black outfits. The background decor read, "Happy Birthday Wiki," which is the filmmaker's nickname.

A few days back, Nayanthara celebrated her mother's birthday. Vignesh Shivan was also present on the occasion. In the photos, we see Nayanthara standing close to her mother and smiling for the camera. "Happy birthday to you dearest, Omana Kurian ammu. God bless you and your golden heart."

The actress, who was recently promoting her film Netrikann on Vijay Television, revealed she was engaged in an interview with Dhivyadharshini AKA DD. During the show, Nayanthara was asked about her ring. She confirmed that it was her engagement ring and that it happened recently.

On work front, Nayanthara seems to be juggling with different projects. She had recently kickstarted the shoot of SRK-Atlee film. She had also recently joined the sets of Malayalam film Gold which also stars Prithviraj in the lead.  

