Fahadh Faasil’s Joji wins Best Film at Swedish International Film Festival

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 23, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Topic | ESSENTIAL KERALA

Malayalam film Joji has won top honour at the Swedish International Film Festival.

Fahadh himself took to Facebook and shared the award news. “Good News from Sweden ! JOJI won The Best International Feature Film Award @ the Swedish International Film Festival (SIFF) 2021,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

The SIFF is a platform to showcase independent films from across the world.The winners of the festival from different categories will be screened for the audience during the week-long film carnival.

The festival is set to begin on October 25 and it will go on till October 31.

Directed by Dileesh Pothan, Joji is written by Syam Pushkaran and was premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video in April earlier this year. Joji was the second collaboration between Fahadh, Dileesh and Syam. The trio had earlier collaborated for Maheshinte Prathikaaram.

