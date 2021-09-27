No one will take your love & memories out of our heart: Miya pens emotional note after father's demise

Actress Miya George's father George Joseph passed away recently.

Miya was quite close to her father and often expressed her unconditional love for him through photos on social media.

Now, after her father's death the actress took to her social media pages and wrote an emotional note.

Quoting a Bible verse, she told that they are broke. She called his love 'the driving force'. She also thanked everyone for prayers.

“Yes papa..No one will take ur love & memories out of our heart. We are broke & it's irreparable. The love you gave us throughout these yrs will be the driving forcefrom now on..Miss u papa. Thank u everyone for ur prayers.” (sic.)

As per the reports, the 75-year-old breathed his last at his residence in Kottayam, Kerala on Tuesday.

Coming to Miya George's work front, the actress who delivered her first child, a baby boy in July this year, is currently on a maternity break. Miya's announcement had left her fans and followers totally surprised, as the actress had kept her pregnancy under wraps.