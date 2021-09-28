Malayalam
Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sardar Udham' to release digitally on Oct 16

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 28, 2021 07:39 AM IST
Actor Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'Sardar Udham' will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

The teaser of the movie 'Sardar Udham', which opens with the protagonist meticulously piecing together a document. The focus shifts to a stack of passports, each reflecting a different name - Ude Singh, Frank Brazil, Sher Singh, with the latest one, with 'Udham Singh' being scrawled across it, being added to the pile.

Chronicling the lesser-known story of the legendary Indian revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh, the film delves deep into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire.

Vicky took to Instagram to share the teaser. He captioned it: "On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I'm proud to bring to you the story of his ally - Sardar Udham Singh - one man, many aliases, one mission."

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the Amazon Original Movie is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and is set to release on Amazon Prime Video during Dussehra on October 16. 

