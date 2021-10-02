Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Amala Paul celebrates brother's wedding, video is viral

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 02, 2021 03:35 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Amala Paul's brother Abhijith Paul has got married. Abhijith Paul, who works in Merchant Navy, tied the knot with Alka Kurien at a recent function attended by their family members and close relative.

Abhijith has appeared in minor roles in a couple of films. Videos of the wedding reception have gone viral. Amala Paul is seen celebrating her brother's big day, all cheered up and dancing in her stunning costumes.

Amala Paul's next projects readying for release are Prithviraj-starrer Aadujeevitham and Tamil thriller Atho Antha Paravai.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.