Big budget Malayalam movies unlikely to release soon after theatre reopening

Even though the cinema theatres in Kerala would be opened on October 25, no decision has been taken about the list of movies that would get slots for release in the beginning. Kerala Film Producers Association President M Renjith said that he could not say which movies would hit the screens first. Meanwhile, a meeting of the producers would be convened soon.

As audience are allowed only in 50% of seating capacity, mega budget movies like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Aarattu and Thuramukham are not likely to get a release date in the first stage. The post production works of Mammootty-starrer Bheeshmaparvam are progressing. There aren't many big movies waiting for a theatrical release as most films of prominent actors have had an OTT release.

Meanwhile, a few Tamil movies would be released on November 4. Rajnikant-starrer Annaatthe, Chimbu’s Manadu and Vishal’s Enemy are some of the Tamil movies that are slated for a Diwali release. Bollywood movie Suryavansi in which super star Akshay Kumar has collaborated with hit director Rohit Shetty, too awaits release.

Kerala Film Chamber which is the official association of producers, distributors and theater owners welcomed the government’s decision to reopen the theaters in the state. Meanwhile, various associations are holding meetings with the government to discuss about the crisis in the cinema industry. Film Chamber President G Suresh Kumar said that more details about the reopening of the theaters would be announced after these meetings.

Kerala Film Exhibitors’ United Organization of Kerala (FEUOK) General Secretary Sumesh Joseph Manakad said that preparations are underway to reopen the theatres and welcome the audience. It is assumed that the big budget movies would be released during the Christmas season. Meanwhile, Culture Affairs Minister Saji Cherian informed that he would soon call a meeting of various cinema organisations. The associations hope that more favourable decisions would be taken by the government in that meeting.