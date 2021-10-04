Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi welcome baby boy

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Sunday. Angad Bedi wrote on social media: "The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well." Neha and Angad's first child Mehr was born in 2018. "Mehr is ready to pass on the 'baby' title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here! Waheguru mehr kare. Neha, thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now," Bedi wrote on social media. He also shared a beautiful picture of himself and Neha Dhupia from her maternity photoshoot.

The celebrity couple had announced their second pregnancy on July 19. Sharing an adorable family photo, unveiling her baby bump, the actress wrote: "Took us 2 days to come with a caption...The best one we could think of was ... Thank you, God. #WaheguruMehrKare.

Neha Dhupia has worked in films like Singh Is King, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Lust Stories. She was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi. Angad Bedi was last seen in a music video titled Baithe Baithe. His last film is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.