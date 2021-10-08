Malavika Mohanan looks like a mythical beauty in latest photoshoot

Actor Malavika Mohanan's latest photoshoot has set Instagram on fire! She looks stunning in a set of pictures shared recently.

Malavika is seen dressed in a powder blue bandeau with polka dots on it, and a pink dhoti pants of sorts. Her septum ring adds much to the beauty.

Malavika has captioned the pictures, "'Urvashi' From a far away time in a far away land."

Arjun Kamath has captured the stunning pictures. Sharing them on Instagram, he wrote: There's a mystical land out there, where dusk is laced with whispers of magic and each new dawn comes with mesmerising reveries. In its most beautiful corner, you'll find her, gracefully engrossed in her own little world. Her eyes gleam with dreams from a place faraway and her lips hide spellbinding secrets. No one knows where she comes from, but they all still pin their hearts to her mystery and charm. That's how beauty is in this land—elusive but everlasting in memory, within reach but hard to attain.

Malavika's outfit was designed and styled by Wardha Ahamed and the jewelry was by Creative Gems and Jewellery. Make-up is by Karishma Bajaj.

Malavika's lat outing in Malayalam was Great Father. Her roles in Rajinikanth-starrer Pettai and Vijay's Master were acclaimed.

Her upcoming projects include,Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Hero and an untitled Dhanush-Karthik Narain film.