When Nedumudi Venu met mridangam maestro Umayalpuram Sivaraman

Nedumudi Venu is an actor known for his exceptional performances both in commercial and art cinema. Having played many roles, his roles are etched into the hearts of film viewers.

Apart from being a flexible actor he also makes sure to impart his energy and skills to others while being on sets.

He was seen in 2019 movie Sarvam Thaala Mayam which marked the return of Rajiv Menon to direction after 19 years. The film revolved around the story about a famous mridangam player named Vembu Iyer played by Nedumudi Venu and his student Peter Johnson played by GV Prakash.

Soon after knowing the death of news of actor Nedumudi Venu, director Rajiv Menon took to Twitter and shared an unseen video of the actor with Umayalpuram Kasiviswanatha Sivaraman.

The video featured Nedumudi Venu with mridanga vidwan playing the instrument joyfully.

Calling him a legend in every sense, Rajiv Menon wrote, "#nedumudivenu was a legend, but every role he got into, he would try and get under the skin of the character, for Vembu iyer in #sarvanthaalamayam , he met #umayalpuramsivaraman spent time,jammed with him and he just got it right, Venusir was kind, generous and talented. Missyou!" (sic.)

Interestingly, the film draws on Nedumudi Venu’s mridangam playing skills real life.

His pleasing and jovial nature are known things among his friends and he will be remembered for his versatility.