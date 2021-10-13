Anthology seems to be industry's new found love. After Aannum Pennum, yet another anthology has been announced in Malayalam.

Titled Madhuram Jeevamrithabindu, the anthology will have four segments from young directors. A first look poster to has been released.

The anthology will have segments from directors Shamzu Zayba (Maniyarayile Ashokan), Appu N Bhattathiri (Nizhal), Prince Joy (Anugrahithan Antony) and Jenith Kachappilly (Mariam Vannu Vilakkuthi). It needs to be noted that all four directors made their first features recently.

Interestingly, veteran director Siddique will be the presenter of four films. The film, which is currently under production is produced by Arjun Raveendran under the banner of 23 Feet Entertainment, with Aashiq Bava as co-producer.

The movie will reportedly have a digital debut releasing on Saina Play.