SRK takes Salman's advise? Shah Rukh hires lawyer who appeared for Salman to represent Aryan Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has hired noted lawyer Amit Desai, who represented fellow actor Salman Khan in 2002 hit-and-run case, to appear for his son Aryan Khan in the drugs party bust case. Desai appeared for Aryan Khan on Monday.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 after the NCB raided a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have recovered drugs from some persons. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.

Desai had appeared for Salman Khan in 2015 and had got him bail, challenging a lower court order that sentenced the actor to five-year rigorous imprisonment.

On Monday, Desai sought bail for Aryan Khan, saying, "The bail will not stop the investigation. The NCB can continue their probe. That is their duty. But, keeping my client (Aryan Khan) in custody, especially when there has been no recovery (of drugs) from him, is not required."

"He (Aryan) has not been found in possession of any narcotics and there is no other material against him. Since his arrest, he has been in the custody of the NCB for a week and his statement was recorded twice. Why does he still need to be in jail?" he had asked.

The court said it would hear the bail application on October 13.