Mom Gauri Khan keeps 'Mannat' for Aryan Khan's return from jail, SRK feeling 'broken'

Even with festive season around, SRK and Gauri’s lavish bungalow is gloomy. Shah Rukh Khan and family are having a hard time at home as Aryan Khan in jail. Aryan Khan was taken into custody after drugs were seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau at a cruise party he was attending.

India Today has reported that Gauri has kept a mannat (a vow that one makes for their wish to come true) for Aryan and has constantly been praying through the festival of Navratri. She has reportedly quit sugar ever since Navratri started on October 7.

Shah Rukh and Gauri have also asked their friends and family members to keep Aryan in their prayers.

It was also reported earlier that Shah Rukh Khan is not sleeping and eating much and is just broken like a helpless father.

The actor has also reportedly put the shooting of his highly anticipated movies, 'Pathan' and director Atlee’s next with Nayanthara, on hold indefinitely owing to Aryan’s arrest.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have not spoken about his arrest or the allegations so far.

Aryan was arrested after the NCB conducted a raid on the Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Aryan Khan, who has already spent 12 days in jail, need to stay in jail for a further five days at least, since the court is now closed for the festive season.