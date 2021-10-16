India's first 4X4 mud race film 'Muddy' to have worldwide release on Dec 10

The much-awaited action thriller Muddy, India's first 4X4 mud race film, will be released in theatres on December 10, 2021, following the government granted permission to open the theatres after the second wave of Covid pandemic.

The film will be screened worldwide in theatres which is filled with action, adventure, and thrill. The action thriller-based film on mud race is rare and this is for the first time that a 4X4 mud race film was produced in India.

The film directed by debut director Dr. Pragabhal took five years to complete it. The actors in the film were given off road mud racing training for two years and the adventurous scenes were shot without the support of dupes.

KGF fame Ravi Basrur is the music director and he is for the first time engaged in a Malayalam movie. Ratsasan fame San Lokesh is the editor and KG Ratheesh is the cinematographer.

Earlier, the Motion Poster of the film was released by film artists Vijay Sethupathi and Sri Murali through their social media pages. Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor released the Hindi teaser, Jayam Ravi the Tamil teaser, Dr Shivaraj Kumar in Kannada and Anil Ravipudi released the Telugu teaser through their social media handles.

The teaser of the film was released by film artists Fahadh Faasil, Unni Mukundan, Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Siju Wilson and Amith Chakkalakkal through their social media pages and it had a tremendous response from the viewers. Muddy is filmed at beautiful and adventurous locations which give a different visual experience for the movie lovers. Muddy is a multilingual film and it will release in 6 languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Dr Pragabhal says that Muddy is a theatre experience film. The film was not released in OTT platforms, as visual and sound effects of this action thriller could only be experienced at the theatres only. Maddy is coming to the big screen by rejecting the best offers from the leading OTT platforms," he said.

Prema Krishnadas is producing the film under the banner PK 7. Newcomers Yuvan, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Sooraj and Amith Sivadas Nair are in the lead roles. Harish Peradi, I M Vijayan, Ranji Panicker, Sunil Sugatha, Shobha Mohan and Guinness Manoj are also appearing in the film. PR campaign is by PR 360.

The film which says the story of rival teams also includes vengeance, family life, action and comedy. The biggest challenge of the director was to present the mud race to the audience with all the thrill in this sports event.