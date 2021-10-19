Ezra Bollywood remake: Emraan Hashmi's 'Dybbuk' to release on Amazon Prime Video, teaser out

Actors Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta's upcoming horror thriller film "Dybbuk - The Curse Is Real" will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 29, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

Written and directed by Jay K, the Amazon Original film is the official remake of the 2017 Malayalam blockbuster "Ezra", which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priya Anand and Tovino Thomas among others.

The makers also shared a teaser of "Dybbuk" to announce the release date.

The film, which also features Manav Kaul, is jointly produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series. Clinton Cerejo has composed the music.

"Dybbuk" reportedly revolves around a couple who start experiencing paranormal activities after the purchase of an antique box.