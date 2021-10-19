Mammootty to join Akhil Akkineni's 'Agent' in Europe: reports

Megastar Mammootty is all set to fly to Europe to shoot for Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming film, Agent. Mammootty has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film.

The actor, who wrapped up his portions for the movie Puzhu has allotted 10 days for the shoot. Reportedly, once back, he will join Lijo Jose Pellissery's film.

Akhil Akkineni’s espionage-thriller, backed by Anil Sunkara, is being directed by Surender Reddy and will see Akhil as a spy agent. Initially, the makers had considered Mohanlal but things didn't work out.

Agent will mark first collaboration between Mammootty, Akhil, and Surender Reddy.