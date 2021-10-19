Meet 17-year-old Niranjan, who won the state award for best child artist

S Niranjan, who won the state award for best child artist proves that it is not insult, but circumstances that inspires someone to grow or succeed.

He shined as Bilal in the movie Kasiminte Makan directed by Syamaprasad to bring the coveted prize to his single room house at Navayikulam in Thiruvananthapuram.

17-year-old Niranjan, who is the son of Sumesh and Suja of Navayikulam RS Land, is a plus two student at Navayikulam GHS. Sumesh is a daily wage labourer and is the only earning member.

The family, meanwhile, lives in a tiny home with just a single room. However, Sumesh didn’t hesitate to enrol his son, who has shown a penchant for acting, at the Sapiens Drama Academy. It is from this academy that Niranjan began his journey towards his big award.

Niranajan had reached Sapiens during the holidays when he was studying in class seven. At Sapiens he learned the initial lessons in acting and honed his skills. Within a year itself, he began performing on stage as a child artist. For Niranjan, even the smallest role or opportunity was precious and performed them with all his heart. His colleagues at Sapiens had seen the call for auditions for Kasiminte Makan and had instructed Niranjan to attend it. Niranjan looked a bit confused when he was asked whether he likes movies or drama better. However, after a moment’ thought he said he liked drama.

After all, it was the drama that showed him a way in acting. But, Niranjan would be happy to play interesting characters in movies too. Even though he hasn’t committed any movie as of now, Niranjan hopes that good opportunities would come his way, especially after winning the award.

Niranjan is also a talented singer. It is a talent that he has inherited from his father Sumesh. After acting and singing, football is Niranjan’s passion. Niranjan plays in the midfield for many local clubs. Super star Lionel Messi is his favourite footballer while Argentina is his favourite team.

The actor says that he was sad when Messi left Barcelona. Niranjan recalls the sets of Kasiminte Makan as fun filled. Niranjan says that he hardly expected the award even though many, including director Syamaprasad had predicted the award for him. Niranjan has an elder sister Gayathri who is a second year graduate student.