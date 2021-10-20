Malayalam
Yoodlee Films comes on board for Nivin Pauly's 'Padavettu', actor shares new poster

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 20, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Multiple award-winning Malayalam superstar Nivin Pauly is all set to allure the audience with his upcoming movie 'Padavettu'. Saregama's Studio and Yoodlee films collaborate as producers for the upcoming film. Co-Produced with Sunny Wayne, this upcoming movie is penned and directed by Liju Krishna.

The actor had also shared a new poster. Nivin, who is going through an intense physical transformation for the role in 'Padavettu', believes that borderless synergies are the future of entertainment.

Talking about his role in 'Padavettu', Nivin explains, "It's a story of second chances and finding the inner mettle to stand up against the wrong. I strongly believe that the storyline, emotions, and the beautiful portrayal of characters will connect well with the audience and earn the film a great reception widely."

Actress Aditi Balan, who has earned nationwide critical acclaim and a massive fan following, plays a significant role in 'Padavettu'. She stresses the fact that Malayalam movies are gaining critical praise from all over, which fascinates her. "It is heartening to see Malayalam films claiming a pan-India following. The fact that Yoodlee is backing Malayalam cinema in such a significant way, more collaborations can be witnessed", Aditi Balan said.

The film also stars Manju Warrier in a cameo.

The music for 'Padavettu' is by Govind Vasantha. Deepak D Menon is the Director of Photography and Shafeque Muhamm is the Editor.

