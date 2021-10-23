Vetri to star in Tamil film 'Bumper' based on Kerala lottery

Actor Vetri of '8 Thottakkal' and 'Jiivi' fame is all set to play the lead role in 'Bumper', a Tamil film based on the popular Kerala lottery system.

The film to be produced by S Thiagaraja, under Vetha Pictures banner, is to be directed by M Selvakumar, who had earlier worked with filmmakers like 'Meera Kathiravan' and 'Komban' fame Muthaiah. The music will be composed by Govind Vasantha, while lyrics are by Karthik Netha.

Director Selvakumar said "Kerala bumper lottery forms the backdrop of this film. Vetri is playing the protagonist, while actor Hareesh Peradi is playing a very important character."

Selvakumar adds: "We are planning to shoot this movie in beautiful locales in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Shooting will start soon."

Cinematographer Vinoth Rathinasamy, who has worked in films such as 'Nedunalvaadai', 'MGR Magan', 'Aalambana' and 'Kadamaiyai Sei' will wield the camera for this movie with editing by Mu Kasi Viswanathan.

Selection process for remaining members of the cast and crew is underway.